Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas hopes for a great school year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The start of a new school year is just around the corner in Knoxville. This school year Knox County Schools are getting started with a new superintendent.

Bob Thomas has worked for Knox County Schools for 45 years. He is a former teacher and worked his way up through the educational system.

The school district has three priorities for the year: increasing student achievement, creating a positive culture and eliminating disparities. Thomas believes all students deserve the same opportunities and the good education.

“We want to really make sure we increase reading scores, increase graduation rates and we want to work on ACT scores,” said Thomas. Also, he hopes to increase personalized learning.

“We want our parents to feel welcomed,” said Thomas.

The superintendent encourages teachers to communicate with parents and students.

“We really want to work hard on creating a positive culture,” said Thomas. “We want to build relationships.”