Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett files paperwork to run for US House

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for United States Congress.

Among the documents are Burchett’s statement of candidacy to run for the U.S. Congress Second District as a Republican. Congressman Jimmy Duncan announced earlier this week he would not run for reelection for that seat next year.

The documents, filed on Monday, also include a statement of organization for fundraising purposes under the name “Burchett for Congress” with Roger Goins named as treasurer.

Burchett said earlier this week he would be making an announcement this Saturday about the next step in his political career after his term as mayor ends.