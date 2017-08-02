How families can help students cope with anxiety

(WATE) — The start of a new school year can bring anxiety to some students.

Students may feel anxious for being the new kid, starting kindergarten and more.

AnxietyBC says it is normal for children to feel anxious. However, families should not allow students to skip school because of it. Missing class can increase anxiety.

There are a few steps families can take to help with anxiety.

Families can make sure the basics are covered, like eating healthy, getting enough sleep, listening and more.

Families can work with the child on coming up with ways to cope with the anxiety.

Also, it is great for families to help the child stay positive.

Families can also pay attention to their own behavior. If a parent feels anxious, a child may start to feel anxious.