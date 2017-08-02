Glittery phone cases recalled after causing chemical burns

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
A recall of MixBin Electronics' liquid glitter iPhone cases went into effect August 1.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sure, those shiny iPhone cases containing glitter may look great, but they could also cause injury, according to the company that makes them.

MixBin Electronics has recalled about 263,000 cases after 24 different people reported skin irritation and chemical burns. Nineteen of the cases were in the United States.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, liquid and glitter can leak out of the cases, causing skin irritation and chemical burns. A woman reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands. A second person reported permanent scarring from the chemical burns.

The cases were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $15 and $65. The company is encouraging consumers to immediately stop using the cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.

This recall involves all liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. They were sold in various styles and colors and measure about 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches. The model number and UPC can be found on the product’s packaging.

PHOTOS: Recalled iPhone cases

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s