Glittery phone cases recalled after causing chemical burns

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sure, those shiny iPhone cases containing glitter may look great, but they could also cause injury, according to the company that makes them.

MixBin Electronics has recalled about 263,000 cases after 24 different people reported skin irritation and chemical burns. Nineteen of the cases were in the United States.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, liquid and glitter can leak out of the cases, causing skin irritation and chemical burns. A woman reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands. A second person reported permanent scarring from the chemical burns.

The cases were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $15 and $65. The company is encouraging consumers to immediately stop using the cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.

This recall involves all liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. They were sold in various styles and colors and measure about 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches. The model number and UPC can be found on the product’s packaging.

PHOTOS: Recalled iPhone cases View as list View as gallery Open Gallery MBH17-050-C2 / 856472006916 0000300729/400001992357 MBH17-050-C3-O1 / 56472006947 23305191 / 667543128617 23314726 / 667543220533 0000300133/400001881675 23239365 / 667542590255 22981035 / 667540177601 23305193 / 667543128631 36246 / 190041337545 23305192 / 667543128624 23273349 / 667542836421 23136828 / 667541590553 23305194 / 667543128648 1000281939/400000648538 MBH17-050-C1 / 856472006930 MBH17-050-C3-O2 / 56472006923 23142231 / 667541621530 23244791 / 667542590262 Style: 23141657 UPC: 667541763834 23273348 / 667542836414 23186946 / 667542076018 23186945 / 667542076001 23305195 / 667543128655