Glittery phone cases recalled after causing chemical burns

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sure, those shiny iPhone cases containing glitter may look great, but they could also cause injury, according to the company that makes them.
MixBin Electronics has recalled about 263,000 cases after 24 different people reported skin irritation and chemical burns. Nineteen of the cases were in the United States.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, liquid and glitter can leak out of the cases, causing skin irritation and chemical burns. A woman reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands. A second person reported permanent scarring from the chemical burns.
The cases were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $15 and $65. The company is encouraging consumers to immediately stop using the cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.
This recall involves all liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. They were sold in various styles and colors and measure about 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches. The model number and UPC can be found on the product’s packaging.
PHOTOS: Recalled iPhone cases
PHOTOS: Recalled iPhone cases x
