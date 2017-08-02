Dollywood seeks applicants for insiders program

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood is looking for some big-time fans who want to help share what they love about the park as part of a panel of “Dollywood Insiders.”

The insider panel was launched this season with nine park guests posting blogs, pictures and videos at Dollywood’s website about how to get the most from the park. They cover ideas from beating the heat to their favorite Dollywood treats.

The gig comes with perks, including behind the scenes access, tickets and invitations to media events. For the second seas, the panel is going to expand to include more people but you have to apply by August 11.

