DIGITAL DISH: Top 5 most common hacks

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Using simple techniques, a hacker can gain access to your private information.

Being aware of common hacks like waterhole attacks, phishing and distributed denial-of-service – commonly called DDoS – is important for your personal safety. Hackers get unauthorized information by getting access to your device. Since everyone is online now, hackers have a lot of opportunities to intrude.

WATE 6 ON Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker talks with Moxley Carmichael’s John McCully about some of the most common hacks.

Waterhole attacks

This hack gets its name from nature. Animal predators will hunt near waterholes to catch prey. Hackers also identify physical locations to find victims, especially at public Wi-Fi locations and places of business, where they try to gain access to the network. Hackers can even create a fake Wi-Fi access point to lure you in.

How to protect yourself: Do not access personal email or payment/banking sites from a public network unless you have a VPN (virtual private network) solution installed.

Phishing

Phishing is when a hacker replicates heavily trafficked websites and then sends you a spoofed link via email or text. When you click and log in, the hacker gets access to your private information.

How to protect yourself: Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. Examine the email and text very carefully.

DDoS attacks

Distributed denial of service occurs when the target is a server, website or network. The system slows down or crashes because of the flood of activity. The intent is to extort users or companies into fighting or paying to get the sites back online.

How to protect yourself: Install antivirus/malware/firewall software.

Cookie theft

Cookies leave a personal trail of your browsing history, username and passwords. A hacker with access to your cookies can impersonate you online.

How to protect yourself: Use a web-browsing protection software.

Bait and switch

Hackers use bait and switch to place a malicious program on your device, because you believe it is authentic and install it. The hacker now has access to your computer or device. These programs often appear as a game download or downloadable wallpaper that has an executable, or .exe, file.

How to protect yourself: Do not download any software that is not from a reputable source. If you must download this software, run it through your virus/malware protection before installing.