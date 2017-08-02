Crossville K-9 officer stabbed attempting to apprehend suspect

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – The Crossville Police Department said a K-9 officer was stabbed while responding to a report of a stolen tractor trailer.

Police said the dog was attempting to apprehend a suspect. Lt. Brian Eckelson with Crossville Police Department said the officers were in pursuit of a tractor trailer that was reported stolen.

Lt. Eckelson said the suspect ran away and the K-9 went after the suspect. During the pursuit, he said the dog was stabbed.

There are no details on the status of the K-9. No other information is available at this time.

