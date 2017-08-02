Attempted first-degree murder charges dropped in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE (WATE) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said attempted first degree murder charges against Jimmy Dwayne Taylor were dropped after the victim failed to appear in court as a witness.

Investigators say Tommy Albritton, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his left side on the front porch of a residence at 869 Thorps Chapel Road. Deputies belie Albritton got into an altercation with Taylor, 45.

Albritton was taken to Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center in serious condition. Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center confirmed Albritton had checked out of the hospital.

