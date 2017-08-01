VIDEO: Blount County deputies look for man accused of keying vehicles

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man captured on surveillance camera vandalizing a car in the Highland Acres subdivision last week.

Deputies say the man is seen walking on Highland Road and keying a 2013 GMC Arcadia as he walks around and behind the vehicle. Another vehicle was keyed a short time later on the same street.

Along with the Maryville Police Department, the sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate other vandalism in the city and the county that occurred last weekend, including one in the area of Westfield Drive in the City of Maryville.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s crime hotline at (865)273-5200, or the Maryville Police Department crime hotline at (865) 380-1388.

