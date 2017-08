ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WATE) – Lock up!

It’s not just thieves that are discouraged by locked doors. Video shared by Ethan Gilliam shows a bear opening a car door and getting inside.

“There’s a bear in your car. They opened the door,” shouts a person behind the camera. “It’s inside the car.”

Luckily, the family told WLOS the bear just got inside the car briefly. In July, a bear locked itself inside a car and totaled it from the inside out. A sheriff and a game warden had to finally let the bear out.