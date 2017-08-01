Top 5 ways to save money on household cleaning

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – When your home is clean and tidy, it makes for a more inviting space. The cost of making your home sparkle can be expensive if you rely on products from the cleaning supply aisle at the supermarket. There are some less expensive ways to keep your house sparkling clean.

The easy-to-use Swiffer Wet Jet is a big seller, but have you priced the cost of the refills? Once a bottle runs dry, you can pay anywhere from $9 to $14 to replace it. To save on refills, briefly immerse the bottle that holds the Wet Jet cleaning solution upside down in a pan of boiling water. Snip off the locking tabs and refill the bottle with water and a small amount of your favorite cleaning agent, like white vinegar or your favorite soap.

In the kitchen, does your dishwasher seem a little stinky? If so, it’s because bits of food build up inside the appliance that provides a place for bacteria to grab hold. There are two ways to deal with this, with one less expensive than the other. Run a cycle with the dishwasher empty and a special “dishwasher cleaner” at a little more than $2 per application. You can also run a cycle with a DIY product. Again, white vinegar is an easy effective solution. According to Better Homes and Gardens, the one cup of white vinegar costs about 50 cents.

In the bathroom, those Scrubbing Bubbles-type products are great. They melt the soap scum off in minutes, but the smell is strong. A frugal clone is to mix one part white vinegar – the cost about seven cents per ounce – to one part blue Dawn dish detergent – about eight cents an ounce. Mix in a spray bottle and shake well. Spray it on, wait a few minutes and rinse clean.

At home when the stove top gets dirty, many folks turn to one of those pretty expensive solutions to clean away the grease or burned eggs. An inexpensive alternative it to mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. The mixture will take care of those spatters on the stove top.

You might call vinegar “nature’s Clorox.” You’re right. The cost is about seven cents per ounce or less, depending on where you buy it. Mineral-saturated water can make some really ugly stains on bathroom porcelain. Once again, it’s white vinegar to the rescue. The process is simple. If it’s a toilet, turn off the water, drain it then pour in a lot of vinegar and start scrubbing. After a few minutes, then turn the water back on and flush. The cost, again, is between six and seven cents per ounce.