tnAchieves seeks mentors for Tennessee Promise program

NASHVILLE (WATE) — Volunteers are needed to help tnAchieves provide mentors to students in the Tennessee Promise program.

The program offers high school seniors the opportunity to attend one of the state’s community colleges or colleges of applied technology tuition free.

Mentors will help applicants with the transition from high school to college. Volunteers are required to commit at least one hour each month after going through mandatory training and a background check.

The program needs 9,000 volunteers across Tennessee.

“With the idea of eliminating the barriers keeping Tennessee students from entering the post-secondary pipeline, Tennessee Promise provides a last-dollar scholarship with mentor support to our state’s high school seniors,” said tnAchieves Executive Director DeAlejandro.

“It sends the message to Tennessee families that post-secondary education is within reach for everyone, regardless of socio-economic status or zip code. It also attracts business and industry to Tennessee because we can know this generation is getting the required skills to be successful in tomorrow’s job market.”

According to the program, most applicants will be first generation college students who will need help navigating the admissions and financial aid process.

“Mentors provide the encouragement and support students need to be successful as they transition from high school and begin college.” Deputy Director of Engagement and Partnerships Graham Thomas continued, “Mentors remind students of important deadlines, answer students’ questions, alleviate their concerns, and most importantly, encourage students to reach their full potential.”

For more information, visit tnAchieves.org or contact Graham Thomas at graham@tnachieves.org or 615-604-1306.