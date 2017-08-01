Tennessee State Parks launches rewards app

NASHVILLE (WATE) – A new program allows people to earn Tennessee State Parks merchandise, golf rounds, camping or cabin stays just for being active outdoors.

The new web application called Healthy Parks Healthy Person was created by Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Department of Health. People can log their activities at Tennessee State Parks in exchange for points that can be redeemed for rewards.

The program also includes “Park Prescription” where health providers can prescribe outdoor activity for their patients.

“Tennessee State Parks offer thousands of miles of walkways, trails and waterways for visitors to engage in healthy exercise at no cost,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “The Healthy Parks Healthy Person program offers additional incentive for residents to engage in healthy activities at any of Tennessee’s 56 State Parks.”

The app is free to use.

More online: Sign up for Healthy Parks Healthy Person