Tennessee State Parks launches rewards app

By Published:

NASHVILLE (WATE) – A new program allows people to earn Tennessee State Parks merchandise, golf rounds, camping or cabin stays just for being active outdoors.

The new web application called Healthy Parks Healthy Person was created by Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Department of Health. People can log their activities at Tennessee State Parks in exchange for points that can be redeemed for rewards.

The program also includes “Park Prescription” where health providers can prescribe outdoor activity for their patients.

“Tennessee State Parks offer thousands of miles of walkways, trails and waterways for visitors to engage in healthy exercise at no cost,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “The Healthy Parks Healthy Person program offers additional incentive for residents to engage in healthy activities at any of Tennessee’s 56 State Parks.”

The app is free to use.

More online: Sign up for Healthy Parks Healthy Person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s