‘Singing in the Rain’ debuts at Pellissippi State Community College

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In recognition of the late Debbie Reynolds, the 1952 movie and musical “Singing in the Rain” is coming to life with favorites including, “Good Morning,” “You Are My Lucky Star,” and “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The Foothills Community Players, a Blount County community theatre group, has been rehearsing for two months to bring the big-screen production to the stage. This is the group’s first musical production since 2015.

“I think there’s a real power in storytelling and bringing that to our community as much as possible is so important,” said performer Oliva Williams. “It’s so fun just to come and sit and watch a show–especially when it’s a classic like this one.”

There are four different showings at the Clayton Center for the Arts at the Pellissippi Campus in Hardin Valley, located at 10915 Hardin Valley Road. Tickets are $20.

Performances:

Friday, August 4 at 7:30pm

Saturday, August 5 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, August 6 at 2:00pm

For more information, visit the Foothills Community Players’ website.