Mosquito spraying scheduled in East Knoxville, Halls areas

Related Coverage First Knoxville mosquito spraying of the year scheduled for Thursday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two more areas of Knox County have been scheduled for mosquito spraying after the confirmed presence of West Nile virus.

The Knox County Health Department is spraying the Milligan Street area of East Knoxville and a portion of the Halls community on Thursday, August 3, between 9 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting. Follow-up sprays are scheduled for both areas on Thursday, August 17.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods. Residents are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Milligan Street spray area

Summit Avenue

Turner Street

Mundy Street

Nichols Avenue

North Harrison Stree

Washington Avenue east of Cherry Street

Jefferson Avenue east of Cherry Street

Woodbine Avenue east of Cherry Street

East Fifth Avenue east of Cherry Street

Milligan Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

North Hembree Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

North Elmwood Street; North Castle Street north of Cherry Street

North Mary Street north of Magnolia Avenue

North Beaman Street north of Magnolia Avenue

Manor Drive; Crawford Avenue

Lakeside Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

Hampton Avenue

Kirkwood Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

American Avenue

Knoxville Zoo Drive

Halls spray area

Homestead Drive

Hallbrook Road

Arlie Drive

Zirkle Drive

Marshall Drive

Portion of Old Maynardville Pike

Areas around Halls Middle School and Halls High School

This is in addition to follow-up sprays in the South Knoxville area on August 10.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.