Mosquito spraying scheduled in East Knoxville, Halls areas

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two more areas of Knox County have been scheduled for mosquito spraying after the confirmed presence of West Nile virus.
The Knox County Health Department is spraying the Milligan Street area of East Knoxville and a portion of the Halls community on Thursday, August 3, between 9 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting. Follow-up sprays are scheduled for both areas on Thursday, August 17.
Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods. Residents are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.
Milligan Street spray area
- Summit Avenue
- Turner Street
- Mundy Street
- Nichols Avenue
- North Harrison Stree
- Washington Avenue east of Cherry Street
- Jefferson Avenue east of Cherry Street
- Woodbine Avenue east of Cherry Street
- East Fifth Avenue east of Cherry Street
- Milligan Street north of East Magnolia Avenue
- North Hembree Street north of East Magnolia Avenue
- North Elmwood Street; North Castle Street north of Cherry Street
- North Mary Street north of Magnolia Avenue
- North Beaman Street north of Magnolia Avenue
- Manor Drive; Crawford Avenue
- Lakeside Street north of East Magnolia Avenue
- Hampton Avenue
- Kirkwood Street north of East Magnolia Avenue
- American Avenue
- Knoxville Zoo Drive
Halls spray area
- Homestead Drive
- Hallbrook Road
- Arlie Drive
- Zirkle Drive
- Marshall Drive
- Portion of Old Maynardville Pike
- Areas around Halls Middle School and Halls High School
This is in addition to follow-up sprays in the South Knoxville area on August 10.
To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:
- Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.
- Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.
- Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.
- Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.
- To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.