Morgan County teen dies after falling from moving pickup truck

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

OAKDALE (WATE) – A 14-year-old is dead after falling from the bed of a moving pickup truck in Morgan County last week.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 1993 Nissan pickup truck driven by Scott Whited, 35, was going southbound on Clifty Creek Road last Thursday with two teens riding in the bed. Zackery Manis, 14, fell out of the left side. He died the next day.

The other teen, Kaydon Redmon, 13, had minor injuries. Whited was not injured.

THP says charges are pending and the case is still under investigation.

