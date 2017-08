KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday Central United Methodist Church and First Farragut United Methodist Church held a Mobile Pantry food giveaway.

The Mobile Pantry took place at Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City.

A semi-tractor trailer load of food was distributed to those in need.

School supplies, gently used coats and children’s clothing were also distributed.

Families and residents in need of help were encouraged to come to the church to receive assistance.