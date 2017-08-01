Man arrested for breaking windows at Blount County Justice Center

MARYVILLE (WATE) — A man was arrested after deputies witnessed him breaking a window at the Blount County Justice Center.

Deputies arrested Robert David Love, 40, Monday evening. He was charged with two counts of vandalism over $1,000. The sheriff’s office said he was also served an outstanding warrant for non-payment of child support.

At around 5:00 p.m., deputies said they saw Love walk up to an exterior window, throw a brick at the window and shatter it. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating a string of vandalisms at the justice center. Investigators said this is the second occurrence tied to Love.

Love is being held at the Blount County Justice Center on bonds totaling $9,500. A hearing is scheduled in Blount County Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Along with the Maryville Police Department, the sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate other vandalisms in the city and the county that occurred last weekend, including the car vandalisms in Highland Acres in the county, and in the area of Westfield Drive in the City of Maryville.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s crime hotline at (865)273-5200, or the Maryville Police Department crime hotline at (865) 380-1388.