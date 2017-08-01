Knoxville businesswoman invited to meet with President Trump

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The president and CEO of management solutions was invited to visit the White House to talk with President Donald Trump.

Misty Mayes said she is honored to have been selected to meet President Trump this week for a discussion on “American Small Business – The Engine of the American Dream” at the White House.

“It is an honor to be one of only 100 small business owners invited to participate in this discussion,” Mayes said. “I look forward to hearing what the President and the SBA Administrator are planning for the continued success of small businesses all across America.”

In 2002, Mayes company started with just one contract supporting a division of the Department of Energy’s National Oak Ridge Laboratory. The award-winning, woman-owned business has grown to support multiple labs and dozens of employees.