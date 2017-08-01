Knox County teachers get suicide prevention training

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In less than a week school will be back in session in Knox County.

On Monday, the halls of Farragut High School will once again be filled with students, but for many the wounds of last year haven’t faded. The school is still mourning the loss of three friends and classmates who committed suicide last year.

This year, teachers at Farragut High School are getting extra training on how to deal with suicides. Knox County’s current suicide prevention policy does require district employees to have two hours of suicide prevention training each year. Any employee who believes a student might be considering suicide is required to report that belief to school leaders.

Phillip Fulmer, who is the national spokesman for the Jason Foundation, spent time with teachers and staff sharing his support and awareness about suicide prevention. The non-profit, started by a family in Tennessee who lost their son to suicide, has spent 20 years providing specialized training for educators, law enforcement and others who work closely with youth.

“It’s sad for our community. I can’t even imagine as a parent, the level of hurt,” said Fulmer. “We aren’t talking about something that happens occasionally this is an epidemic and something that needs to be dealt with as an epidemic.”

According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, youth suicide is on the rise in Tennessee. In fact it’s the second leading cause of death between ages 10-34.

“If we can intervene as counselors and students we’ve perhaps saved a life and that’s what it’s all about,” said Fulmer.

The Jason Foundation is also providing free training for teachers and resources to students. The goal is to learn more about the warning signs and also open the line of communication between the students and teachers.

Warnings signs of suicide

Threatening or talking of wanting to hurt or kill him/herself

Looking for ways to kill him/herself by seeking access to firearms, available pills or other means

Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide

Displaying hopelessness

Expressing rage or uncontrolled anger

Acting recklessly or engaging in risky activities, seemingly without thinking

Expressing feelings of being trapped – like there’s no way out

Increasing alcohol or drug use

Withdrawing from friends and family

Exhibiting anxiety and/or agitation

Experiencing disturbances in sleep patterns (Unable to sleep or sleeping all the time)

Displaying dramatic mood changes

Giving away prized possessions

History of previous suicide attempts or suicidal behaviors

Need help? Call the Suicide Prevention Network’s lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24-hour hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. You can also text the crisis line by texting “TN” to “741-741.”