Knox County ‘missing persons day’ helps families reconnect with loved ones

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In Tennessee and across the United States people go missing every day.

The office of the state chief medical examiner, NAMUS and the Knox County Regional Forensic Day are coordinating a missing person day in Knox County to help families and friends of persons missing more than a month. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 5 at Bearden Branch Library at 100 Golfclub Road. It is open to the public.

Organizers of the event say people will be on hand to help people enter information into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), provide DNA samples and connect with law enforcement or other families.

What to bring:

ID photos of the missing person

X-rays, dental records, medical records and other identifying documents

Attendance by two biologically related family members of the missing person to provide DNA samples (Cheek swabs)

Police reports