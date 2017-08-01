HonorAir to send more than 136 Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — HonorAir will be sending more than 136 East Tennessee Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

The organization takes veterans from the area to visit Washington D.C. memorials honoring their sacrifice. Knoxville HonorAir has taken more than 3,100 veterans to the nation’s capital.

Veterans will leave Knoxville Wednesday morning and return at 8:15 p.m at McGhee Tyson Airport. The public is encouraged to attend to show their support.

Veterans will also see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and drive past the Navy Memorial.

“When we return home and our veterans see all the flags, patriotic balloons and people lined up to welcome them they are incredibly touched that people care about the sacrifices they made for their country,” said HonorAir Chairman Eddie Mannis.