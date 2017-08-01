Girl Talk to host Fashion Show Gala fundraiser

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A Knoxville organization hopes to raise money for East Tennessee girls through a fashion show.

Girl Talk is a youth development program that strives to help girls become confident, strong and self-sufficient. The organization provides activities and mentors.

The Fashion Show Gala will be August 11 at 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero will receive the She-Pro Award for her work in the community and becoming the city’s first female mayor.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith will be the emcee for the event.

Besides a fashion show, there will also be dinner, dancing, music, a cocktail hour and a silent auction.

For more information, visit Girl Talk’s website.