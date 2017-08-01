City of Myrtle Beach investigating after woman claims mother contracted flesh-eating bacteria

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach said they are investigating after a woman claims her mother contracted a strain of flesh-eating bacteria along the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach.

The woman claims her mother, Bonita Fetterman, was airlifted to Chapel Hill after she put her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach. Fetterman’s granddaughter told WTVD her in a phone interview that her grandmother had scraped her leg on a chair, then got into the water. She said her grandmother lost control of her blood pressure with the blisters on her leg growing worse.

The post has been shared more than 75,000 times and received more than 50,000 comments since it was posted Sunday evening.

In response to the post, Myrtle Beach City Government released a statement saying:

The City of Myrtle Beach is aware of a Facebook post that claims bacterial issues along the Grand Strand. We have had no reports and no direct contact about any such issues. The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident. At this point, all we have is a Facebook post, with no confirmation. Our ocean water quality is tested twice weekly, with excellent results. If we can determine where such contact may have occurred, we can order additional water quality tests to determine whether any connection exists.

City leaders say they still have not received any reports or information regarding the incident.

