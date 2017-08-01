Become a ‘citizen scientist’ to help NASA collect data during eclipse

In this photo provided by Tourism Queensland, the moment of a total solar eclipse is observed at Cape Tribulation in Queensland state, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012. Starting just after dawn, the eclipse cast its 150-kilometer (95-mile) shadow in Australia's Northern Territory, crossed the northeast tip of the country and was swooping east across the South Pacific, where no islands are in its direct path. (AP Photo/Tourism Queensland)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NASA is asking for “citizen scientists” to volunteer to take temperature and cloud readings during the eclipse.

It will not only help determine how much the temperature drops during the event, but cloud readings will help scientists improve their understanding of the earth’s energy.

So how do you get involved?

First, download the free Globe Observer app to your smart phone in the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play for Android.

Second, get a thermometer to measure the air’s temperature.

The app will walk you through how and when to make your scientific observations, which will go into the globe program’s database to be accessible by scientists and students from all over the world.

Scientists can then use that data to see how our solar-powered planet is affected by the total solar eclipse.

You can collect data in many locations. You don’t have to be in the path of totality to participate. NASA also wants readings from areas that only experience a partial eclipse.

So download the app, create an account, and be a citizen scientist on Aug. 21.

