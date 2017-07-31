White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci resigns

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Only 11 days after he was hired, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has resigned.

The White House issued a statement saying “Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramuci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly as a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

Since Scaramucci was hired, the White House has faced the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. A day prior to Priebus’ announced departure last week, Scaramucci made headlines for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of the chief of staff to a reporter with The New Yorker.

Previous story: Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS’ Kelly WH chief of staff