Town of Farragut giving away prizes through treasure hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many will be searching for treasure this week. Shop Farragut and the Town of Farragut created a treasure hunt to showcase the area.

The online contest will give participants clues on the Town of Farragut’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. on Monday. Clues will give participants a riddle to solve. A welcome prize will be given out at the businesses during regular hours. Only the first 100 treasure hunters who visit each location will receive a welcome prize.

More clues will be posted each day until Saturday.

The largest prize will be given to participants who visit all four businesses and post a picture of themselves at each location to the event’s Facebook page with the hashtag “#farraguttreasurehunt.” There will be a grand prize winner and two runner-up gifts.

There will be a grand prize winner and two runner-up gifts. The winners will be announced through a random drawing next week.

The grand prize includes a pair of diamond earrings, a $50 Rick Terry Jewelry Designs gift card, a $120 gift basket with wine, seasonings and steak knives from LongHorn Steakhouse, four admissions and skate rentals from Cool Sports, A Year of Pie card from Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, a $35 Seasons Innovative Bar & Grille and a Town of Farragut pavilion rental.

The first runner-up will receive a gift bag with t-shirt and gift certificate from OsteoStrong Farragut, a $50 gift certificate from Restaurant Linderhof, a $50 Rick Terry Jewelry Design gift certificate, and four skate rentals from Cool Sports.

The second runner-up will receive a one-month unlimited membership to Jazzercise at Cambell Station, a $25 Mario’s Pizza & Grill gift certificate, a $50 Rick Terry Jewelry Design gift certificate, and four skate rentals from Cool Sports.

Participants must be at least 16-years-old.