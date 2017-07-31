Tenn., Ky men killed when semi hits SUV in Ohio

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WCMH)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say two men in a semitrailer have been killed after clipping the back of an SUV entering Interstate 71 northbound near Columbus.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday in Pleasant Township.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the semitrailer pulling a milk tanker lost control and overturned after hitting the back of the SUV entering the interstate. Forty-one-year-old James Ross of Joelton, Tennessee, and 22-year-old Skyler Davis of Russellville, Kentucky, were ejected from the semitrailer and pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the five occupants in the SUV driven by a Texas man were injured.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear who was driving the semitrailer or if the men were using seatbelts.

