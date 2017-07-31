Teen killed in head-on Knox County crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Tazewell Pike at Adkins Road (source: Google Streetview)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A 19-year-old Knoxville woman was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Kaylie Talbot, 19, was going north on Tazewell Pike near Adkins Road in a Honda Civic around 4:30 p.m. when she ran off the road, over-corrected, crossed the center line and hit a Ford Expedition driven by Amy Price, 42, head on.

Deputies say it doesn’t appear Talbot was wearing a seat belt. She died in an ambulance on the way to UT Medical Center.

Price was not hurt. No other information has been released.

