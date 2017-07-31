Teen girl hit by motorcycle in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

TOWNSEND (WATE) – A 13-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a motorcycle over the weekend in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park spokesperson Dana Soehn says around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, the girl was standing beside a parked vehicle at a pulloff along Little River Road between the Townsend Wye and the Sinks when the motorcycle left the roadway and hit her.

She was taken by Rural/Metro to Townsend and then by Lifestar to UT Medical Center.

Park rangers and the Townsend Fire Department responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

