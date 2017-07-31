Ringling Brothers tigers retire to Roane County’s Tiger Haven

KINGSTON (WATE) — The greatest show is over. Some of the tigers from the show have retired to Tennessee.

Cheryl Haddad, office manager for Tiger Haven, confirmed the rescue received 16 tigers after Ringling Brothers shut down. Haddad said the tigers are happy and in good health.

Tiger Haven is located about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville. The 45-acre rescue is home to 250 cats.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their last show in May. Over the years, animal rights activists had targeted Ringling, saying that forcing animals to perform and transporting them around the country amounted to abuse.

In May 2016, the company removed elephants from its shows, but ticket sales continued to decline. People, it seemed, didn’t want to see a circus without elephants. Ringling’s parent company, Feld Entertainment, announced in January it would close the show, citing declining attendance and high operating costs.

During the last show, the Providence Journal reports that animal trainer Taba Maluenda gave an emotional goodbye to each tiger, tearfully thanking each tiger individually as they left their cage. When the last performance was over he knelt down and kissed the center of the ring.

Days after the last performance, the cats arrived at their new home in Roane County. The Washington Post reports that Tennessee state documents obtained by Delcianna Winders, a vice president with the PETA Foundation, show that the 15 cats were received by Tiger Haven on May 10. They joined a 16th Ringling tiger, a 19-year-old female named Mariah, who was sent there in February.

Winders told the Washington Post she hoped the tigers would go to a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries but has no reason to believe the tigers are not in good hands. Tiger Haven is accredited by the American Sanctuary Association. According to their website, Tiger Haven says they depend solely on donations and receive no funding from local, state or federal governments.

In 2015, Roane County commissioners considered suing the rescue for building violations. People living nearby the sanctuary complained it was a nuisance for safety.

