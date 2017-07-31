NASA astronaut shares stunning view of northern lights

HOUSTON, Texas (WATE) — NASA has released a videos hot in space of the Aurora Borealis.

The clip one minute clip shot by NASA astronaut Jack “2fish” Fischer. The time-lapse video shows the glowing green aurora seen from his vantage point 250 miles up, aboard the International Space Station.

“People have asked me what a ‘burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce’ is… Well folks, it looks like this… awesome sauce is green,” writes Fischer.

Named after Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn, the lights are usually seen in high latitude regions. The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is seen in northern latitudes while the Aurora Australis, known as the Southern Lights, can be seen in high southern latitude areas in Antarctica, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia.

The northern lights are caused by collisions between fast-moving particles (electrons) from space and the oxygen and nitrogen gas in our atmosphere. These electrons originate in the magnetosphere, the region of space controlled by Earth’s magnetic field.

As they rain into the atmosphere, the electrons impart energy to oxygen and nitrogen molecules, making them excited. When the molecules return to their normal state, they release photons, small bursts of energy in the form of light.

GALLERY: Stunning aurora from space View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA shared photos and time-lapse video of a glowing green aurora seen from his vantage point 250 miles up, aboard the International Space Station. (NASA) On June 24, 2016, Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams of NASA photographed the brilliant lights of an aurora from the International Space Station. Sharing the image on social media, Williams wrote, "We were treated to some spectacular aurora south of Australia today." (NASA) Expedition 50 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) photographed brightly glowing auroras from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station on March 27, 2017. Pesquet wrote, "The view at night recently has been simply magnificent: few clouds, intense auroras. I can’t look away from the windows." (NASA) An astronaut aboard the International Space Station adjusted the camera for night imaging and captured the green veils and curtains of an aurora that spanned thousands of kilometers over Quebec, Canada. (NASA) Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA photographed the glowing nighttime lights of an aurora from his vantage point in the International Space Station's cupola module on June 19, 2017. Part of the station's solar array is also visible. This still shows a view of a stunning aurora captured from the International Space Station. This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. (NASA) A NASA Black Brant IX sounding rocket soars skyward into an aurora over Alaska following a 5:14 a.m. EST, Feb. 22, 2017 launch from the Poker Flat Research Range in Alaska. The rocket carried an Ionospheric Structuring: In Situ and Groundbased Low Altitude StudieS (ISINGLASS) instrumented payload examining the structure of an aurora. (NASA)