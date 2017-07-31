NASA astronaut shares stunning view of northern lights

Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA shared photos and time-lapse video of a glowing green aurora seen from his vantage point 250 miles up, aboard the International Space Station. (NASA)

HOUSTON, Texas (WATE) — NASA has released a videos hot in space of the Aurora Borealis.

The clip one minute clip shot by NASA astronaut Jack “2fish” Fischer. The time-lapse video shows the glowing green aurora seen from his vantage point 250 miles up, aboard the International Space Station.

“People have asked me what a ‘burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce’ is… Well folks, it looks like this… awesome sauce is green,” writes Fischer.

Named after Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn, the lights are usually seen in high latitude regions. The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is seen in northern latitudes while the Aurora Australis, known as the Southern Lights, can be seen in high southern latitude areas in Antarctica, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia.

The northern lights are caused by collisions between fast-moving particles (electrons) from space and the oxygen and nitrogen gas in our atmosphere. These electrons originate in the magnetosphere, the region of space controlled by Earth’s magnetic field.

As they rain into the atmosphere, the electrons impart energy to oxygen and nitrogen molecules, making them excited. When the molecules return to their normal state, they release photons, small bursts of energy in the form of light.

