N.C. deputies ask East Tenn. businesses to look for security video of murder suspect

MARION, N.C. (WATE) – The Henderson County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office is asking for businesses in the areas around Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Dandridge to check their security cameras for any information that might help them piece together the timeline involving the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina man.

Any business with footage of roads or parking lots in that area between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, are asked to check for sightings of a 2007 silver Honda Ridgeline or suspect Phillip Michael Stroupe II.

Previous story: Body of missing North Carolina man found

Stroupe was caught after a five-day manhunt spanning multiple counties and national forests. Deputies are trying to piece together a timeline as Stroupe traveled from Mills River, N.C., through East Tennessee, and then back into North Carolina. He was caught in McDowell County after an officer spotted him in the silver Honda Ridgeline owned by victim Thomas Bryson.

Bryson’s body was found by family members on Sunday night in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

Stroupe, 38, is described as a white male, around 5-feet-9 with a small build. He has a shaved head and a large, distinct tattoo on his neck just under his chin, as well as tattoos on his arms and chest. The vehicle is a 2007 silver Honda Ridgeline with North Carolina tag AAR-7345. It has a West Henderson Falcons tag on the front and a West Henderson magnet on the back of the vehicle.

While both the suspect and the vehicle have been located, any business owner who finds anything helpful to the investigation on surveillance footage should call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.