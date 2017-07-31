Knoxville family says Megabus stranded them in Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A family in Knoxville says a Megabus left them stranded on the side of the road in Chattanooga after one of the family members went to get a drink at a gas station.

Taylor and Jenna Rasnic had a layover in Chattanooga where passengers were allowed to get on and off the bus. Taylor Rasnic decided to get their daughter a drink. That’s when they said the driver took off and left Taylor Rasnic behind while her wife and daughter were still on board.

Afterwards, the driver dropped the entire family of on the side of the road.

“I got there before the driver was even able to put it in park. He was still in his seat. The door was still closed. So I’m standing there at the door ready to hop on and be on our way and so he opens the door, and unbuckles, and gets out of his seat. And he’s like, ‘You’re all getting off my bus. You’re getting off my bus.’ And I’m just like, ‘What? What happened?'” said Taylor Rasnic.

The Rasnics say they believe the driver should be fired. Megabus said in a statement they have refunded the family’s tickets, as well as the cost of their Uber and rental car to get to and from their destination of Atlanta. They say it was a mistake and are looking into the situation.