Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett to announce future political plans

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will announce his future political plans this week.

In the past, Burchett has stated that he will run for either U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives.

“From my family’s military service, to my parents’ careers as public educators, I was raised around public service, and it’s something I enjoy,” said Mayor Burchett. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work in the state legislature and as Knox County mayor, and I am excited about what lies ahead for me and my family as we launch this campaign.”

The mayor will give his announcement on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Vol Market #3.

