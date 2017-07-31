Kentucky doctor delivers baby before giving birth herself

The Associated Press Published:
Dr. Amanda Hess (Photo: ABC News)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient’s baby first.

Dr. Amanda Hess tells local media that she was getting ready for her own induction and delivery on Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center when she heard there was a woman who needed to deliver immediately because the baby was in distress. The other doctor on call had just left.

Hess put on another gown, put boots over her shoes and walked down to the patient’s room to get to work. She helped Leah Halliday-Johnson deliver a baby girl.

Hess’s own baby girl was later delivered. Both moms say they are doing well.

