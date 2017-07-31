Ijams saves money on utilities due to increase in solar power

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Ijams Nature Center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center increased its solar power earlier this year. The move is now saving the Knoxville attraction money.

The Arconic Foundation gave the center a grant of $22,000 to help make it a cleaner and greener place. The center installed more solar panels to the Visitor Center’s roof with the help of Green Earth Solar, LLC.

“Adding the new array saved about $540 on Ijams’ utility bill in March and April,” Ijams Facilities Manager Brenda Rayfield said. “It was such a significant savings that KUB sent out two electricians to replace our meter because they thought it was broken.”

Ijams hopes it can educate the public about climate change and how alternative energy sources can help the environment.

“At Ijams, our mission is to educate people about nature and encourage them to become stewards of the natural world,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “But it’s not enough to teach others to care for the Earth. Ijams needs to ‘practice what we preach’ in daily operations. Using renewable, clean energy sources to reduce Ijams’ environmental footprint is an important way to do both.

Ijams’ rooftop system is now 19.04kW.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s