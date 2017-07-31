IMPROVE Act paves way for 2 projects on Alcoa Highway

Related Coverage Alcoa Highway widening among road projects funded by gas tax increase

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Alcoa Highway has long been known as one of the most dangerous roadways in the state. Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer said additional funding from the IMPROVE Acts are going to allow two projects on Alcoa Highway to move forward in 2018.

One project is located in Knox County, and will improve the 2.5 mile section of Alcoa Highway from north of Topside Road to north of Maloney Road. The 1.4 mile section of Alcoa Highway from Maloney Road to Woodson Drive has been under construction since the spring of 2016, and is expected to be complete in November 2019.

The other project is located in Blount County, and will improve a half mile section of Alcoa Highway from SR 35 (Hall Road) to the proposed interchange at Tyson Boulevard. TDOT said the two projects are estimated to cost nearly $75 million.

“Making improvements to an entire corridor like Alcoa Highway is a big and expensive undertaking, but one that is crucial to improve safety and reduce congestion,” Haslam said. “The IMPROVE Act has literally cut the time it would take to complete these projects in half.”

Governor Haslam signed the IMPROVE Act into law in April. The law that brings the state of Tennessee’s first gas tax hike since the 1980s. On July 1, the gas tax increased to 20 cents per gallon. It will rise to 25 cents per gallon in 2018 and 26 cents in 2019. The IMPROVE Act is expected to raise around $150 million for infrastructure needs in fiscal year 2018.