Fulton High School teacher surprised with $2,500 grant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A teacher at a Knoxville high school was surprised with a big check Monday as part of the Farmers Insurance Thank America’s Teachers program that gives teachers grants nationwide.

Fulton High School’s Library Media Specialist Nichole Dossett was handed a $2,500 check.

“Our school, I had tons of family and friends, voted every single day. It was like once we stopped, what are we supposed to be doing every morning? We’re supposed to be voting right now!” Dossett said.

The program has handed out millions across the country.

“Up to date we’ve awarded about $3 million, ” said Farmers Insurance Agent Shannon McCullock. “Teachers are sometimes the unsung heroes. There’s not a profession that any of us have anywhere that didn’t start with a teacher.”

Dossett applied for the grant with a special project in mind. She wants to put a coffee shop in the library that will be designed, built and run by Fulton students.

“We’ve been renovating the library. We want to bring students in for all types of purposes so I think that will draw additional students in and give them a different environment in which to be able to collaborate and share,” Dossett said. “It’s definitely startup funds. It’s going to require more and as the little bit of revenue, I’m not trying to make a lot of money, I want to keep the coffee bar running and whatever little proceeds build the coffee bar a little bit more as we go or be able to have some of the extra money to do things in the library.”

That $2,500 will help students learn responsibility.

“We have a goal of increasing our student community and them working together and I just think that will add another level, another aspect to it,” Dossett said.

Farmers Insurance awards these grants throughout the year as well as six $100,000 grants every year. They have awarded five of the grants in Knoxville including a $100,000 grant to Beaumont Academy last year.