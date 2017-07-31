East Tennessee native to compete on ‘Project Runway’

(WATE) — An East Tennessee native will be making his fashion dreams come true on a hit TV show.

Sevierville native Aaron Myers will appear on Season 16 of Lifetime’s “Project Runway.” The show tests fashion designers’ skills with weekly challenges that lead to a finale during New York Fashion Week.

After high school, Myers attended an engineering school in Tenessee. However, he realized his desire to create clothes and transferred to Columbia College Chicago to earn a degree in fashion design.

On talking about his potential of taking home to the grand prize, Myers said, “I would not have even applied if I didn’t think I could win. I totally have the drive and a dynamic perspective of what I think fashion should be. I’m here to take advantage of this opportunity and highlight what I can do.”

Myers currently works for N-p-Elliott and lives in Ridgewood, New York.

Season 16 of “Project Runway” premieres on August 17.