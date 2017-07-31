Downtown Knoxville hosts city’s first watermelon crawl

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is celebrating the end of summer with a watermelon crawl through Downtown Knoxville.

A six-day watermelon crawl will benefit East Tennessee Children’s hospital. The event runs Tuesday-Sunday, Aug. 1-6, and is in celebration of National Watermelon Day on Aug. 3. During the period, participating restaurants and bars will offer watermelon-based creations, from cocktails to food to dessert.

“The Watermelon Crawl is a fun way for people of all ages to enjoy being downtown and sample creations featuring this sweet, summertime favorite,” Maggie Kornahrens, event organizer and director of marketing for The Tennessean Personal Luxury Hotel, said. “The event also benefits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, so it’s a good time for a great cause. We encourage participants to visit a new establishment each day.”

There is no fee for the event, but participants have to purchase their food and drink selections at each restaurant. Additionally, participants may vote for their favorite offering to be Best in Show by making a donation benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Participants will “vote” by cash or check placed in envelopes provided by each establishment, with each dollar representing one vote. A winner will be announced at the end of the event.

Participating establishments include:

Babalu Tapas & Tacos, 412 S. Gay St.

Café 4, 4 Market Square

Cruze Dairy Farm Pop-up Shop, 408 S. Gay St.

Fairgrounds at Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St.

The Drawing Room at The Tennessean Personal Luxury Hotel, 531 Henley St.

Juice Bar, 2 Market Square

Knox Whiskey Works, 516 W. Jackson Ave.

Maple Hall, 414 S. Gay St.

Oliver Royale, 5 Market Square

The Parlor at Maple Hall, 414 S. Gay St.

Windows on the Park at Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St.