SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Discovery Communications is buying Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal worth $14.6 billion.

The transaction is valued at $90 per share, about a 4 percent premium to Scripps’ Friday closing price of $86.91.

The buyout is targeted to close by early next year.

Previous: Scripps in talks of merging with Discovery, Viacom