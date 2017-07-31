2 men, juvenile charged with shooting at house in Clinton

CLINTON (WATE) – Three people have been charged with shooting at a house last week in Clinton.

The Clinton Police Department says Michael Steven Smith, 18; Brent Ashley Hayden, 34; and an unidentified male juvenile fired three shots toward a home on West Broad Street last Wednesday afternoon. Police say three adults and two children were inside the home at the time, but none of them were injured.

Officers found bullet holes in the outside of the house as well as a vehicle parked nearby.

The three suspects were arrested on Friday and face a number of charges including reckless endangerment with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hayden also faces a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both adults are being held on $20,000 bond in the Anderson County Detention Facility. The juvenile is being held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center in Knox County.