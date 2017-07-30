Toddler hit by car while chasing toy at Stewart County campground

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Photo: Chief Reggie Coles, Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department - Courtesy: WKRN

STEWART COUNTY (WKRN) – A 22-month-old boy was hit by an SUV at Piney Campground on Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the toddler was chasing a toy tractor when he was struck.

Chief Reggie Coles with the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department told News 2 several agencies received reports of a vehicle driving along Highway 79 toward Henry County with the injured child inside.

Emergency crews met the vehicle near Paris Landing, where the child, who is from Grayson, Kentucky, was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

Highway patrol officials say no charges have been filed against the 59-year-old driver of the SUV.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s