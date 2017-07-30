Toddler hit by car while chasing toy at Stewart County campground

STEWART COUNTY (WKRN) – A 22-month-old boy was hit by an SUV at Piney Campground on Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the toddler was chasing a toy tractor when he was struck.

Chief Reggie Coles with the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department told News 2 several agencies received reports of a vehicle driving along Highway 79 toward Henry County with the injured child inside.

Emergency crews met the vehicle near Paris Landing, where the child, who is from Grayson, Kentucky, was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

Highway patrol officials say no charges have been filed against the 59-year-old driver of the SUV.