TBI investigating woman found dead at Mountain Loft Resort in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The death of a woman at Mountain Loft Resort in Gatlinburg is under joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department.

Gatlinburg Police responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. Sunday. A man reported he could not find his wife. They were staying at Mountain Loft Resort.

After a welfare check, the victim was found in an adjoining room and declared deceased by Gatlinburg fire department paramedics.

This is a developing story. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information.