Power of the purse supports Mobile Meals

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals provides nourishing meals and vital companionship each Monday through Friday to more than 900 homebound older residents of Knoxville and Knox County.

The daily delivery not only provides food, but a wellness check that sometimes saves a life. Power of the Purse helps us to continue to serve more men and women in all areas of the county even though government funding has not kept pace with the growth of the senior population.

 Accepting donations for new or like new purses at these locations:

Office on Aging – 2247 Western Avenue  37921

Chico’s Turkey Creek – 11321 Parkside Drive  37934

Senior Financial Group – 100 Glenleigh Ct.  37934

Palm Village / Lilly Store – Western Plaza, 4459 Kingston Pike  37919

Morning Pointe Assisted Living – 7700 Dannaher Drive, Powell  37849

