JEFFERSON COUNTY (WATE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad responded to a call of a missing child around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig, the child was found in the water next to a dock on Greenbriar Road.

Anderson County EMS transported the child to Jefferson Memorial Hospital.

Sheriff Bud McCoig says the child passed away at the hospital.

