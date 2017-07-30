KPD: Stolen gun recovered after police chase in Western Heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department Tweeting out photos of two guns recovered from a convicted felon.

According to the Tweet a pursuit on foot lead to the recovery of the weapons. One of them was stolen.

Police said that felon was taken into custody.

WATE 6 On Your Side has requested more information about the incident and will continue bringing you updates as soon as they are released.

