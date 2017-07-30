Knoxville man supporting KPD with bracelets after plaque relocation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man has designed bracelets for Knoxville Police Officers following the relocation of a plaque that hung in the department for 50 years.

The plaque hungover the employee entrance of the department and reads ““What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” from Romans 8:31.

“Our initial goal was to uplift those officers,” said Hudson. “They said that sign was a source of strength and comfort everyday as they went out on shift.

The sign was not removed from the building as Hudson originally believed but instead moved into the department’s new “hall of inspiration.”

“Now they can have this verse with them every time they look down if it’s in their pocked or on their gear shift in their car, they’ll be able to see it and hopefully make their day a little bit better.”

Previous Story: Bible verse plaque moved inside Knoxville Safety Building

The bracelets are also available to the public for a one dollar donation. After the cost of the bracelets is met, Hudson will donate the rest of the proceeds to KPD.

Bracelets can be purchased on Hudson’s Facebook page.