Johnson City woman arrested for biting off parts of boyfriend’s ears, nose

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – A woman is facing charges after police say she bit parts of her boyfriend’s ears and nose off.

Johnson City Police say officers responded to a reported disturbance on Thursday in the area of E. State of Franklin Road and Colonial Way. At the scene, officers say they heard a female screaming from under a bridge.

An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Kimberly Raines had bitten off the tip of her boyfriend’s nose and the tops of his ears, according to investigators.

Both Raines and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested Raines and have charged her with Aggravated Assault. She is being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court Friday afternoon.